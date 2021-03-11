With Punjab CM’s concerted efforts, Union government agrees to procure Moong on MSP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

On the persistent efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Government of India (GoI) has agreed to implement Price Support Scheme for procurement of moong crop in Punjab for Rabi season 2021-22.

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s office, Government of India has conveyed the State government through a letter, conveying its approval to implement the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for procurement of 4585 MT of summer Moong in Punjab for Rabi season 2021-22 as per the PSS guidelines, 2018.

The letter further mentioned that the date of procurement will be decided by the State government and the procurement period will remain 90 days from such date.

Pointing out further, the spokesperson said the GoI’s communiqué revealed that the Central nodal agency should verify the availability of scientific storage space according to PSS guidelines before commencement of procurement. “The State Government will provide a revolving fund equivalent to at least 15% of procurement cost of sanctioned quantity and ensure that the payment is made directly into the bank accounts of the farmers within three days of procurement,” the letter reads.

Notably, the Punjab government has already decided to provide MSP to the farmers for moong grown before paddy cultivation and sought support from Centre.

Pertinently, summer moong is a crop of 65 days with an expected yield of about 5 quintals per acre. It may be recalled that the MSP of unpolished moong is Rs 7275 per quintal but generally market prices are higher than the aforesaid price. However, India imports a substantial quantity of moong every year for domestic consumption. In case the state farmers are incentivised this way, the production of moong can be enhanced manifold in Punjab.

The Punjab government had already requested the Centre to purchase the entire quantity of moong crop to make our country self-reliant in pulses having high protein content.