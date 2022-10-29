Punjab government gives a written plan to fulfill farmers’ demands, protesters hold victory rally in Sangrur

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, October 29

After getting a detailed plan from the Punjab government in writing about fulfilling their demands, farmers ended their 21-day long protest near the local residence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Patiala road here. However, they have declared to restart protest if authorities failed to fulfill their demands as promised.

“Punjab CM had accepted our demands on October 7, but we had to sit here on road just to get written assurance about how the government would fulfill our demands. The delay in giving us written assurance shows that present AAP government is no different from other governments. We should now get ready to launch a fight against central government to get our remaining demands fulfilled,” said Joginder Singh Ugrahan while addressing the farmers during victory rally.

Farmer Gurmukh Singh said that if Punjab government failed to fulfill their demands, they would relaunch agitation.

As per details shared by BKU Ugrahan leaders, Punjab government has assured in writing that it would purchase all paddy on MSP, release the pending payment of Moong within 15 days, all compensation of crop loss will be released till November 30, if any farmer burns stubble due to lack of machines or resources, there would be no action while cases registered last year will be withdrawn, government will take action to renovate canal system of Punjab by January 31, 2023, no action will be taken against protesters sitting in front of Zira factory for its closure, land acquisition decision for roads as per the demands of farmers and release of financial aid to farmers, who have lost cows due to Lumpy Skin Disease.

“We should not sit at our homes, but start strengthening our organisations to fight against central government as many demands are pertaining to central government. In coming days, we would launch village wise special campaign to spread awareness about our pending demands,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary, BKU Ugrahan.

