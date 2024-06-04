 With Sangh’s ‘non-political’ push, BJP hopes for gains in urban areas : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  With Sangh's 'non-political' push, BJP hopes for gains in urban areas

Former state minister and BJP MLA Manoranjan Kalia and party workers prepare for celebration after poll results on Tuesday in Jalandhar. Tribune photo:Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, June 3

A high poll percentage in the urban constituencies of Jalandhar has emboldened the spirits of the BJP with the party hoping for good outcomes in city and other urban pockets amidst traditional Hindu voter consolidation in BJP strongholds. With free power issue favouring AAP and anti-incumbency profiting the Congress, the outcomes of the poll will be interesting.

Constituency-wise voter turnout

This year, the urban Jalandhar West constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 64.45 per cent, followed by urban Jalandhar North constituency at 62.26 per cent, semi-rural Kartarpur came next with polling per cent at 60.55 per cent, Shahkot at 59.58 per cent, Phillaur at 58.81 per cent and Jalandhar Cantt at 58.58 per cent. Adampur recorded voter turnout of 58.55 per cent, followed by Nakodar at 58.37 per cent and the lowest polling percentage was in Jalandhar Central at 56.39 per cent.

However, as former AAP MP Sushil Rinku embraced the BJP just in time for elections, the constituency which has registered the highest polling percentage in Jalandhar this year, is his stronghold Jalandhar West (64.45 per cent). His colleague, recent BJP joinee Sheetal Angural is also the former MLA of Jalandhar West.

In the 2023 polls, when the duo were in AAP, Jalandhar West registered a significant lead for the AAP. After Jalandhar West, most polling percent is registered in Jalandhar North.

The Jalandhar West, North and Central constituencies are termed as BJP’s strongest traditional strongholds in Jalandhar. Jalandhar North and Jalandhar Central were the only two constituencies where BJP registered leads over AAP in the 2023 bypoll. Jalandhar Central registered the least polling percentage this year.

The thread tying the BJP’s assertion in urban areas is Hindu vote consolidation amidst resonance of Ram Mandir issue.

The RSS’ Jaandhar headquarters and its educational affiliate Vidya Dham is also situated in Jalandhar Central.

Last year, then in the AAP, Sushil Rinku had won the 2023 Jalandhar bypoll with a margin of over 58,000 votes. Meanwhile, the rural constituencies this year have registered a dip in voting compared to previous years.

With the BSP making inroads into newer rural areas amidst SAD’s thinner rural presence and AAP and Congress slugging it out neck to neck, the BJP’s focus areas was urban areas and rural towns where it displayed a strong booth presence. It set up booths at 1,767 of the 1,956 polling stations in Jalandhar.

Sangh’s role

While the Ram Mandir issue has fervently been raised and resonated with the populace ever since the inauguration of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya by the Prime Minister, the party’s poll campaign centred religion as its primary poll plank. “Jo Ram Ko Laye Hain, Hum Unko Layenge” posters dotted the city days before the elections.

‘Dhan Sangrah’ (fund collection) campaigns for Ram Mandir were started years ago and ahead of the temple inaugurations, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ flags, prasad, diyas arrived in hordes for Jalandhar. Akshat Vitran (an auspicious earthen pot full of yellow rice) events were held at temples, localities by members of the RSS, leading the campaign for kalash disbursals, heralding inauguration of the Ram Temple. Sangh and party members returning from Ayodhya disbursed prasad (comprising packets of puffed rice, vermillion, makhana etc.) until days ago.

The RSS also held ‘Matdata Jagran Samarohs’ (voter awareness events) in which Sangh leaders held meets with voters asking them to choose the best government, which had potential to ensure India’s stature as ‘Vishwaguru’. A senior Sangh leader in Jalandhar said, “Thousands have gone to Ram Mandir from Jalandhar and returned with prasad which is shared upon return with friends. The RSS doesn’t interfere with politics, its purpose is to inspire voters to choose best.”

