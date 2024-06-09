‘Withdraw FIR against CISF jawan’

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 8

Hundreds of activists belonging to Bhartiya Kisan Union (Doaba) today protested suspension of CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur who allegedly slapped Bollywood actor and newly-elected MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh Airport.

Ex-DIG defends constable Former DIG (Prisons) and farm leader Lakhwinder Singh Jakhar has justified Kangana Ranaut’s slapping incident as a “right step”

He claimed that Kangana allegedly used abusive language against CISF constable Kulwinder after which she slapped her, which is “praiseworthy”

Ex-DIG said Kangana had earlier also addressed farmers as terrorists. He said if Kulwinder loses her job, then the SGPC should come forward to support her

The farmers led by Tersem Singh raised slogans against the BJP government and burnt an effigy of Kangana at Bus Stand Chowk in Goraya.

BKU (Doaba) president Manjit Singh Rai, general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni and media in-charge Gurpal Singh Mauli threatened that the farmers would intensify their stir against the BJP and Mandi MP Kangana, if authorities don’t withdraw an FIR registered against Kaur. The farm leaders said the demonstration would could continue till acceptance of their demand.

