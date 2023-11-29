Without salary for four months, Gidderbaha sanitation workers up in arms

Tribune News Service

Gidderbaha/Muktsar, Nov 28

The sweepers’ union of Gidderbaha today staged a protest outside the SDM office here. The protesters carried with them garbage in four tractor-trailers.

A protester said they were facing several hardships as there was no dumping site in Gidderbaha. The sanitation workers have also not received their salaries for the last four months.

Gidderbaha Sweepers’ Union chief Rajesh Kumar said: “Earlier, we used to dump garbage of Gidderbaha in Malout but now the Malout Municipal Council has stopped us from doing so. There was a dumpsite on the Peori road in Gidderbaha but that land has now been encroached by some people.”

He added: “We are raising a genuine demand but nobody is ready to act in this regard. Today, we lifted our protest only after getting an assurance from the Executive Officer of the Municipal Council and the tehsildar in this regard. However, we will again stage a protest at the SDM office tomorrow.”

Kumar added that there were nearly 70 sweepers working for the Gidderbaha Municipal Council who had not received their salaries for the last four months.

