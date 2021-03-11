Witnesses declared proclaimed persons, Punjab and Haryana High Court asks judge to explain

Says it led to delay in trial, long custody of petitioner

Witnesses declared proclaimed persons, Punjab and Haryana High Court asks judge to explain

An Additional District and Sessions Judge has landed himself in trouble for declaring witnesses proclaimed persons in a murder case. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 17

An Additional District and Sessions Judge has landed himself in trouble for declaring witnesses proclaimed persons in a murder case. Making it clear a witness cannot be declared a proclaimed offender as the procedure is only meant for the accused, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought explanation from the judicial officer.

Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan asserted the procedure adopted by the Mansa trial court required an explanation. The Judge was, as such, directed to explain how the court vide orders dated April 29, 2019, and May 31, 2019, directed the presence of the witnesses through a proclamation under Section 82 of the CrPC.

He was further asked to explain how prosecution witnesses Amrik Singh and Harwinder Singh were declared proclaimed persons vide subsequent order dated July 5, 2019. Justice Sangwan also asked the High Court Registrar-General to ensure that the explanation from the Additional Sessions Judge was received well before the next date of hearing.

Justice Sangwan asserted the court orders had resulted in unnecessary delay in the trial and long custody of the petitioner. The matter was brought to Justice Sangwan’s notice by Darshan Singh and other petitioners. Justice Sangwan’s Bench was told that Darshan Singh was seeking the grant of regular bail in a murder case and was in judicial custody for over five years. His main grievance was that the prosecution evidence was yet to be concluded.

Justice Sangwan added it was surprising that the trial court adopted a procedure under Section 82 of the CrPC against a witness, though it was meant for appearance of an accused person. As per Section 82(4), a witness could not be declared a proclaimed offender, if he failed to appear despite the service of non-bailable warrants. Rather, the method was provided under Section 350 of the CrPC, wherein a summary procedure was provided for awarding punishment to a witness for non-attendance in obedience to summons.

“The trial court, while declaring prosecution witness Amrik Singh a PO, has further failed to take notice of Section 174 of the IPC.... It is clearly provided under Section 174 of the IPC that where a witness, who is legally bound to attend the court of justice, intentionally omits to attend the court, can be punished with simple imprisonment for a period which may extend to six months or fine of Rs 1,000 or both,” Justice Sangwan added.

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

WPI inflation at record high of 15.08% in April on price rise across all items

Powered by crude oil and food products, wholesale inflation at 9-year high

In the WPI basket, the index for the fuel and power group wa...

Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of area where ‘Shivling’ found, says Muslims can offer namaz in mosque

Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of area where 'Shivling' found, no restriction on Muslims offering namaz

Court notice to Hindu side, posts matter for further hearing...

CBI books Karti Chidambaram over illegal gratification

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for Talwandi Sabo power project

Karti had allegedly received Rs 50 lakh bribe to facilitate ...

3 injured in grenade attack on Baramulla wine shop

Wine shop employee killed, 3 injured in grenade attack by burqa-clad terrorist in J-K’s Baramulla

Pillion rider wearing a burqa walked to window of wine shop ...

Protesting Punjab farmers to soon march towards Chandigarh against govt’s early paddy sowing schedule

As Punjab CM leaves for Delhi, protesting farmers refuse to meet govt delegation over early paddy sowing schedule

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Fire at Amritsar GMC: Repairs being done, GMC preps to restore all facilities

Accused of theft, Amritsar youth ends life

Carjackers spray something in driver's eyes, flee with car in Amritsar

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: 203 beneficiaries of Amritsar get Rs 77.40L grant

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

GMADA demolishes 50 illegal shops

5 youths held in drug cases by Mohali police

Nearly 1.75L slum dwellers rehabilitated in Chandigarh so far

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Environment Minister Gopal Rai to chair meeting on increasing Delhi's roadside green cover

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Books arriving at snail's pace, teachers share problems

City-based lecturer rules the pool

Seechewal: Use 1,452 cusecs water of Bist Doab for irrigation purposes

Mannie Sadhra: Meet the man behind the brand 'Kalikwest'

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

BJP takes out candlelight march against Sikhs' killings in Pakistan

AYUSH Ministry holds 63rd event in city

Two fresh cases in district

Muslim community to establish Habib Girls College

Erring police stations in Punjab to face legal action for power theft, bill default

Erring police stations in Punjab to face legal action for power theft, bill default

4 years after spillage in Beas, fine still ‘due’