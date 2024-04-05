Bathinda: Woman, 2 others held for kidnapping financier

Bathinda, April 4
The financier, who was kidnapped for the ransom of Rs 40 lakh, has been rescued by the police and three persons, including a woman, have been arrested.
A car and Rs 10 lakh given for the ransom have also been recovered from them.
The accused woman is an acquaintance of the victim. She along with her colleagues had planned to kidnap the financier. On Monday, the accused abducted the victim and demanded a ransom of Rs 40 lakh from his family.
Addressing a press conference, Bathinda SSP Deepak Pareek said the kidnappers had demanded Rs 40 lakh. After registering a case different police teams got engaged in finding the businessman.
The SSP said the kidnappers were identified as Kirnan of Kamla Nehru Colony, Maninder Singh of village Kadu Khera and Lovepreet Singh of village Tarmala in Sri Muktsar Sahib.
During the investigation, it was found that the accused had abducted the victim and taken him out of the district. The ransom of Rs 10 lakh given to the accused had been recovered.
