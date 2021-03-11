Woman among 5 peddlers nabbed in Ferozepur

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur: The police have arrested a man and seized 300-gm heroin, Rs 3 lakh and two mobiles from him. In another incident, two persons, including a woman, were held following the recovery of 1,080 intoxicating tablets. In third incident, two men were held with 50-gm heroin. TNS

Man held for forging DC’s signatures

Ropar: The police have arrested Paramjit Singh for ‘forging’ signature of DC Preeti Yadav. The accused allegedly tried to get a job for a woman at Anandpur Sahib SDM office by allegedly preparing an appointment letter with the DC’s forged signature.