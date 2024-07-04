CISF woman constable Kulwinder Kaur who slapped Kangana Ranaut shifted to Bengaluru

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 3

CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport on June 6, has been shifted to Bengaluru pending a disciplinary inquiry, sources said.

A native of Kapurthala, Kulwinder would remain under suspension till the completion of the inquiry. Her husband, who too was in the CISF at the Chandigarh airport, has also been transferred. An FIR was lodged against Kulwinder Kaur under Sections 323 and 341 of the IPC.

