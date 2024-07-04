CISF woman constable Kulwinder Kaur who slapped Kangana Ranaut shifted to Bengaluru

Mohali, July 3
CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport on June 6, has been shifted to Bengaluru pending a disciplinary inquiry, sources said.
A native of Kapurthala, Kulwinder would remain under suspension till the completion of the inquiry. Her husband, who too was in the CISF at the Chandigarh airport, has also been transferred. An FIR was lodged against Kulwinder Kaur under Sections 323 and 341 of the IPC.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
They're home: India's T20 world champs arrive in Delhi; fans brave rain to welcome players
Hundreds of supporters, holding placards congratulating thei...
Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi
The team received a grand welcome upon their arrival
Bhole Baba, 'on the run', blames 'anti-social' elements for Hathras stampede
I/we express our deep condolence to the families of the dece...