Woman, daughter murdered, son-in-law seriously hurt in Barnala, police start investigation

Sangrur, August 16
Panic gripped the residents of Sekha village in Barnala district in the wee hours when they received the news about the murder of a woman and her daughter in their house while the son-in-law was seriously injured.
Police have started investigation to ascertain the reason behind the crime.
“Parmjit Kaur along with her husband Rajdeep Singh and her mother Harbans Kaur were sleeping at their house in Sekha village last night. At midnight, about 8-10 persons entered their house and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons, killing both women on spot and leaving Rajdeep seriously injured,” said Karan Sharma, SHO, Barnala Sadar.
After attackers left the spot, Rajdeep called his relatives, who took him to hospital and informed police authorities while senior police officers also reached the crime spot.
Cops took both the bodies in their custody and recorded the statements of various locals. Forensic experts have also started investigations.
“We have started thorough investigations. We have got some vital information, but we cannot disclose that at this juncture. Barnala Sadar police and other special teams have started investigations to arrest the accused at the earliest,” said SSP Barnala Sandeep Kumar Malik.
