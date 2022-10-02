Woman dies as tree falls at railway station in Abohar

Abohar, October 1
A tree fell on four passengers waiting for a train at a railway station today.
Later, one of the victims identified as Bimla Devi succumbed to injuries at the Civil Hospital. The injured include Mohinder Kumar of Nai Abadi, Raj Kumar of Chanankhera and a soldier.
Harbans, a resident of Bakayanwala village located near Indo-Pak border, said he along with his wife Bimla was waiting for a train when a tree fell on them.
The Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force rushed the injured to the Civil Hospital.
Abohar legislator Sandeep Jakhar urged the railway authorities to give compensation to the affected families at the earliest.
