Woman drug addict found chained in Muktsar, rescued

Muktsar, June 18
The Muktsar police today rescued a 21-year-old woman, a drug addict, who was found chained at her residence opposite the Muktsar Sadar police station on the Tibbi Sahib Road here.
According to the police, the girl had fallen into bad company about two years ago and her family members, who worked as daily-wagers, had been upset with the situation.
“After she was not ready to quit the consumption of ‘chitta’, the girl’s family had tied her up with an iron chain at their residence. We received information in this regard and a team led by SP (D) Manmeet Singh Dhillon today visited the residence of the woman and rescued her. She was admitted to the local civil hospital for treatment,” said Inspector Iqbal Singh, SHO, Muktsar Sadar police station.
Earlier, on Monday, Malout City police station SHO Karamjit Kaur had arrested a woman drug peddler, recovering 10-gm heroin from per possession. The cops nabbed her by sending a decoy customer to the accused’s residence. The SHO had conducted the raid in civvies. Though one accused was arrested, the others managed to flee.
