Woman found dead in Moga

Moga, March 23
A 24-year-old divorcee was found dead on the outskirts of Jaimalwala village in Baghapurana subdivision of Moga district yesterday. She was later identified as Karamjit Kaur, who had been working as a beautician at a saloon in Moga city for the past few years.
The deceased’s mother told the police that Karamjit had been living with her since 2018 after separation from her husband who had solemnised another marriage.
After separation, Karamjit filed a case of divorce in a local court. Last year, the court granted divorce to the couple. Baghapurana police station SHO Jatinder Singh said the body bore injury marks, but it was not clear if these injuries had led to her death.
