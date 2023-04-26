 Woman found hanging : The Tribune India

in brief

Woman found hanging

Woman found hanging

Abohar: A woman, Mamta (27), on Tuesday ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan at her in-laws’ house in Dangarkhera village. The police said the woman had left a suicide note that stated that she was feeling upset. The body was sent to the Civil Hospital for an autopsy. ASI Angrej Singh said action would be initiated after recording her parents’ statement. OC

Man immolates himself

Abohar: A 32-year-old tempo driver, Praveen Kataria, immolated himself after pouring petrol on himself at his Labour Colony house in Sriganganagar. On the statement of his father, Deepak Kumar, a case has been registered against his wife Sapna and her mother of Kauni village in Muktsar for abetting his suicide. OC

Woman dies by suicide

Abohar: A 22-year-old woman, Santosh Rani, was found dead at her in-laws’ house in Hishamaki village. Her parents alleged that their daughter’s in-laws forced her to end her life by consuming poison. A case has been registered against her husband Kamal Kishore, his brother Sudhir and two of their relatives. OC

Body found on rail track

Abohar: The body of Manga Singh (60) of Kailash Nagar was found on a rail track after he was run over by a train. His family said Manga had been upset due to prolonged knee-related problems. The GRP took the body to the Civil Hospital for a post mortem and later, handed it over to the family. OC

3 tonnes of carry bags seized

Sangrur: In a joint raid, officials of the PPCB and the MC have seized 3 tonnes of banned plastic carry bags from a godown in Sunam Udham Singh Wala city. Vipan Kumar, SDO-cum-Assistant Environmental Engineer, PPCB, said during a surprise raid by the team at a godown located on the Sunam-Patiala road, 119 bales weighing 2,975 kg of plastic carry bags were found.

