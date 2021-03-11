Woman gives birth on bus near Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 27

Shivani (28), a resident of Salim Tabri in Ludhiana, gave birth to a baby in a bus near Phagwara on Friday morning. Shivani was heading to Ludhiana from Jalandhar when she experienced labour pain.

One of the passengers who turned out to be a medic helped the woman deliver the baby.

Later, the driver took the vehicle to the bus stand and informed 108, which took the woman and baby to the local civil hospital.

Senior Medical Officer Dr Kamal Kishore said, “Both mother and baby are stable and safe.”