Woman held for peddling drugs

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 16

The arrest of a woman within an hour after her video went viral on Sunday has opened up a can of worms for the police, revealing how deep the drug trade has penetrated villages and homes. Upon her arrest, the police have learnt her family, including father-in-law, mother-in-law and husband, were involved in drug trade.

Manjit, alias Gore, a resident of Ganna Pind, was arrested on Sunday after a video of her selling heroin at her home went viral on the social media. The police traced her within an hour and arrested her. She was nabbed with 10 gm heroin from the village. An FIR under Section 21-B of the NDPS Act had been registered at the Phillaur police station.