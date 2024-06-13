Woman held for supplying drugs to jailed grandson

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 12

A woman was caught smuggling drugs to her prisoner grandson at Central Jail here on Wednesday.

Mohan Kaur (72) was caught while trying to smuggle 10 gm of drug powder to her 25-year-old grandson Jaswant Singh during a meeting with him on Wednesday evening.

On a complaint of the jail authorities, the police have registered a case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Section 42 of the Jail Act against the woman and she has been arrested. Sources said Jaswant Singh of Moga, was undergoing imprisonment in a theft case.

