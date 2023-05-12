Woman jumps off 3rd floor of court complex

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 11

The police have booked a woman swindler for pushing a constable and jumping from the third floor of the Fatehgarh Sahib Judicial Complex today.

The accused Paramjit Kaur is a resident of Bakshiwala, Patiala.

SHO Bassi Pathana said after the court hearing, the accused jumped from the third floor and got entangled in telephone wires and fell on the people on the ground and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where she’s stated to be out of danger, said the SHO.

Fatehgarh Sahib SHO Arshdeep Singh said acting on a complaint of Rajinder Singh of Nand Pur Kalour, the Bassi Pathana police had registered a case against Paramjit under Section 420 of the IPC. Arshdeep alleged the accused had issued fake job letters to seven persons and took Rs 5 lakh from each of them. Later, the victims found that the job letters were forged and they had been duped of Rs 35 lakh.

The Fatehgarh Sahib SHO said Paramjit worked at the Punjab Civil Secretariat, Chandigarh, and two FIRs of cheating were registered against her at the Matour police station.