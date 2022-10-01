Woman killed, 3 hurt as tree branch falls on them at Abohar railway platform

Tribune News Service

Abohar, October 1

A tree branch of a decades old neem tree fell on passengers waiting for their trains at the Abohar railway platform, injuring four of them. One of the injured woman later succumbed to her injuries at the Civil Hospital.

Harbans, a resident of Bakayanwala village, located near the Indo-Pak border, said he along with his wife Bimla Devi were waiting for the train to go back to their village, sitting under a tree at the station while some other passengers were also present there. Suddenly, a big branch fell of the neem tree fell on them, injuring his wife Bimla Devi, along with Mohinder Kumar of Nai Abadi, Raj Kumar of Chanankhera and an army soldier.

Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force took the injured to the Civil Hospital with the help of other people where Bimla Devi succumbed to her injuries. An investigation into the mishap has been initiated.

Legislator Sandeep Jakhar expressed shock and grief at the incident and urged the railway authorities to give compensation to the affected families. All old trees in the widely spread railway complex here should be examined and necessary steps be taken to prevent reoccurrence of such incidents, he said.