Woman killed over property in Gidderbaha

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: A dispute over a two-marla plot between neighbours took an ugly turn and claimed life of a woman, left her son and daughter injured at Guri Sanghar village, in Gidderbaha. The deceased has been identified as Surjit Kaur. The injured include Balram and Neecha Rani. Meanwhile, Kotbhai police have initiated action against accused Jagsir Singh, Malpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Balkaran Singh and Sukhpreet Kaur, who had allegedly hurled stones and bricks after entering Sukhdev Singh’s residence. TNS

Five booked for Rs12L fraud

Muktsar: The Lambi police have booked five employees of the Block Development and Panchayats Officer’s (BDPO) office in Lambi, including a computer assistant and four gram rozgar sahayak, for alleged fraud of Rs 12.59 lakh in MGNREGA. The District Social Audit Coordinator of MGNREGA told the police that computer assistant Amritpal Singh, gram rozgar sahayak Vikesh Kumar, Harphool Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Harmeet Singh, allegedly committed fraud of Rs 12.59 lakh between January 2020 and July 2021. A case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered. TNS

Over 240 kg poppy husk seized

Abohar: The police have seized 52 kg of poppy husk by intercepting a mini truck, which was ferrying waste paper material from Ajmer to Patiala. Driver Gurcharan Singh and his helper Jagtar Singh of Ghagga, Patiala, have been held under the NDPS Act. In another incident, 189 kg of poppy husk was seized from fileds of Pucca Saharan village on Sriganganagar-Hanumangarh Road. Land owner Vishnu Dutt Sharma managed to flee from the spot. In the third case, 2 kg of opium was seized from Shubham of Ludhiana.