Woman murdered, buried in own house; son held

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 19

Two days after a 54-year-old woman went missing, the Nabha police today exhumed her body from her house. The police have arrested the son of the victim who has allegedly confessed that he murdered his mother as she was reluctant to sell her land and give him money.

The police said Sabir Ali (22) used an axe to allegedly murder his mother Kiranaa. “Two days ago, he had a verbal spat with his mother as he wanted her to sell two acres of land out of the total six acres she owned. When she refused to sell it, Sabir got furious and attacked her. He picked up an axe and hit the victim repeatedly. He then dug a pit in their one-room house and buried her body,” said the police.