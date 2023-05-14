Woman shot dead at Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala; suspect arrested

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 14

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the manager’s room at Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex here on Sunday evening.

The man who allegedly shot the woman has been arrested.

Police said the victim, identified as Parminder Kaur, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and was allegedly “consuming the same” near the Sarovar at the gurdwara complex.

On complaint of onlookers the woman was taken to the manager’s room. While the police were yet to be informed, someone from the crowd of onlookers fired at the woman leaving her in a pool of blood.

A gurdwara sewadar who had objected to the woman consuming liquor near sarovar was also injured in the incident and has been taken to the hospital.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Nirmaljit Singh, a resident of Urban Estate, Patiala. “He seemed to be religiously charged and shot her five times. More than three bullets hit the woman who collapsed right outside the manager’s room,” Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said.

“The accused had recently underwent divorce proceedings with his former wife and was a regular to the gurdwara,” said those who know Nirmaljit Singh.

“He is into property dealing and an avid cricketer. What led him to commit such an act is under investigation,” DSP Jaswinder Tiwana said.

SSP Varun Sharma added that they are further investigating the matter as the weapon used in the crime is licenced one. “More details will emerge in some time,” he said.