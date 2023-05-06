Woman SI suffers gunshot injury

Faridkot, May 5
A woman in-charge of a police chowki in Faridkot suffered gunshot injury under mysterious circumstances on Friday. Sub-Inspector (SI) Joginder Kaur, in-charge of Golewala police chowki, suffered injuries from her service revolver around 1.30 am.
The bullet from the service revolver hit her near heart. She was immediately rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot, but shifted to the DMC, Ludhiana, after her condition deteriorated.
