Woman, son die in accident

Batala: A woman and her teenaged son were crushed to death when a high-speed car rammed into their motorcycle near Dhira village on the Batala-Amritsar road on Sunday morning. The deceased have been identified as Paramjit Kaur (40) and Gursahib Singh (17) of Batala city. The duo was on their way to a nearby gurdwara to pay obeisance. Doctors of the Batala civil hospital conducted the post-mortem. TNS

Couple ends life by drowning

Abohar: A couple on Sunday reportedly died by drowning in a canal. Inspector Ravinder Singh said some people saw a man and a woman jumping together into Indira Gandhi Canal near Chak Bhakhranwali and informed the police. Professional divers were immediately called and a search operation was launched. Both the bodies have been recovered. The deceased were identified as Surinder Bishnoi (35) and his wife Krishna Devi (34). OC

BSF organises bike rally

Abohar: A motorcycle rally was organised from the BSF’s 55th Battalion campus located near the Abohar-Hanumangarh road to commemorate the National Unity Day. The motorcyclists lined up near the drill shed and the rally was flagged off by Commandant KN Tripathi. He said, “The National Unity Day provides an opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the threats our country.” OC

Man shot at during theft bid

Sangrur: A thief, Sandeep Kumar, was shot in his foot while attempting to steal from a shop. “When Manish Kumar, neighbour of the owner of the shop, came to know that Sandeep had entered the shop in an attempt to steal, he reached there. After seeing Manish, Sandeep and his accomplice attacked him with a sword. Manish fired two shots and one hit Sandeep in the foot,” said SHO Ramandeep Singh.