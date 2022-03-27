Woman threatens to end life

Our Correspondent

Abohar: The police swung into action after a woman threatened to immolate herself outside the CMO alleging inaction. The woman accused a youth of rape on the pretext of marriage. The police said the woman filed a complaint on Saturday after which a case was registered. OC

3 Pak nationals released

Amritsar: India released three Pakistan nationals after they completed their prison terms in Indian jails. Sameera, Ahmed Raza and Murtaza Azhar Ali crossed over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post on Saturday. Sameera was accompanied by her three and half-year-old daughter, who was born in jail. TNS

12-foot breach in canal

Abohar: A breach in minor near Chak Radheywala inundated fruit orchard in 40 acres. Farmers said they noticed 12-foot-wide breach and informed the officials concerned. With the help of farmers of Himmatpura village, process to plug the breach was under way.