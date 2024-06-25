Woman’s body found in Abohar minor canal

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, June 24

A decomposed body of a woman was found in a minor canal passing from village Wariyamkhera to Shergarh in Abohar subdivision today morning. The body has been kept in the mortuary of government hospital by Pati Sadiq chowki police with the help of social service organisation for identification and post-mortem examination. The woman wears a locket with “Vani” mentioned on it.

According to the information, social activist Raju Charaya got the information about a woman’s body floating in the canal. After this, Charaya and other NGO members Sonu Grover and Charanjit reached the spot and took out the body in the presence of police.

The NGO members said that the age of the woman is about 28 years and the body is about 10 to 12 days old but could not be identified.

They said that some foul play could not be ruled out. The police are investigating the matter thoroughly.

