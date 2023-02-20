Woman's body found in canal

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 19

The body of a woman, aged about 25 years, was today found from a canal at Chak 6-EE village near Sriganganagar. The headless body was packed in a plastic sack bearing the logo of an Abohar-based industry.

The police shared the information with Abohar and Fazilka police and sought help to crack the case. The woman was killed somewhere else and the killers packed the body and threw it into the canal, the police said.

