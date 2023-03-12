Women commission chairperson removed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

The Punjab Government today issued a notification regarding the withdrawal of the extension of the term of Manisha Gulati as the Chairperson of the State Commission for Women with immediate effect.

The notification was issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development. Manisha was appointed women panel chairperson in March 2018 by the previous Congress government.

She was even granted an extension in September 2020. However, Manisha joined the BJP in February 2022 days before the 16th Punjab Assembly elections.

Gulati was removed from the post in January. But she challenged her premature removal in the Punjab and Haryana High Court following which the state government withdrew its orders.

Now, the Punjab Government in lieu of issuing another fresh executive order has issued a gazette notification pertaining to withdrawal of the extension of Manisha’s term in September 2020.

Meanwhile, despite repeated attempts, Manisha did not respond to calls.