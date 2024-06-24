Women Commission to visit jails across Punjab

Chandigarh, June 23
To fulfill the commitment made to the women by the Aam Aadmi Party, the Punjab State Commission for women will visit jails across the state soon. This initiative aims to assess and improve the living standards of women inmates.
Chairperson of the commission Raj Lali Gill emphasised the importance of ensuring humane and dignified conditions for women in prison. “We are committed to understanding the challenges faced by women inmates and working towards their betterment,” she said. The visits will involve thorough inspection of facilities and direct interactions with inmates to gather firsthand insights.
She added that the commission’s goal is to identify areas needing improvement and collaborate with jail authorities to implement necessary changes. Focus areas will include healthcare, hygiene and overall living conditions. This effort is part of a broader mission to ensure that the rights and well-being of women inmates are upheld.
