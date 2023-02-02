Punjab women panel chief Manisha Gulati removed

Mohali, February 1
The state government has removed Manisha Gulati as the chairperson of the Punjab State Commission for Women, from her post. Gulati’s tenure was supposed to end on September 18. “As per Section 4 (1), the chairperson is mandated to hold office for a period of three years only. There is no provision of extension beyond three years in the Act for the sitting chairperson or the member of the Punjab State Commission for Women,” reads a letter issued by the Additional Chief Secretary of Social Security, Women and Child Welfare Department, Kripa Shankar.
