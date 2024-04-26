Women staff to be on poll duty near workplace: Punjab CEO

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 25

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, has advised all district election officers to deploy women staff in areas near their residence (first priority) or workplace.

Since it is cumbersome to manage the randomisation of women staff manually, the entire polling staff (both men and women) would be randomised through a computerized process — NextGen DISE. It is a web-based app which is being used during the elections for data entry of the polling staff.

