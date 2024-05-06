 Women voters on mind, SAD keeps tainted Langah at bay : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Women voters on mind, SAD keeps tainted Langah at bay

Women voters on mind, SAD keeps tainted Langah at bay

Women voters on mind, SAD keeps tainted Langah at bay

Sucha Singh Langah (2nd from right) with his supporters.



Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, May 5

Fearing a backlash from women voters, SAD has refused to admit tainted leader Sucha Singh Langah back into its fold despite his repeated requests.

A two-time MLA, Langah was an SGPC member when his sleaze video surfaced on social media in 2017. Consequently, he was expelled by SAD and was also excommunicated by Akal Takht.

He remained chief of the Gurdaspur SAD unit for three decades and is considered to be a powerful regional leader. Even his detractors admit that he is a force to reckon with in electoral politics and should not be considered a pushover in any way.

Langah contested the 2017 Assembly poll from Dera Baba Nanak and bagged 50,000 votes despite losing.

He was an acolyte of former CM Parkash Singh Badal. In his heyday, he wielded so much influence that civil servants and police officers used to bend backwards to obey his diktats. With Langah’s reputation getting sullied, these very officers now conveniently prefer to maintain a distance from him. It is an open secret that postings of the DCs and SSPs were done at his behest.

Residents still remember the run-in he had with a woman bureaucrat. He showered her with Punjabi expletives following a tiff. Days later, she got herself transferred to Chandigarh.

In the last few weeks, Langah has repeatedly sent reconciliatory messages to the SAD but to no avail.

He and his supporters held a well-attended gathering at Dhariwal yesterday. In his speech, Langah claimed that he would announce his next course of action on May 22. “If he is taken back, SAD will be committing political hara-kiri and is sure to lose a large number of women voters. It is better to let him rave and rant rather than letting him rejoin,” quipped a SAD leader.

Observers say he does not have the resources to float a political party and hence may opt to contest as an Independent. Sources say if this happens, he could eat into a large chunk of Akali votes.

Leaders close to SAD candidate Daljit Singh Cheema said taking him back into the party fold was an unthinkable proposition. Yet another fact that goes against him that none of the three senior leaders, Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal, Ravi Karan Kahlon and Gurbachan Singh Babbehali are on good terms with him.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurdaspur #SGPC #Sikhs #Sucha Singh Langah


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

2
Delhi

Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days

3
World

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

4
Punjab

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

5
Jalandhar

Charanjit Channi calls attack on IAF’s convoy ‘stunt’; triggers a row

6
India

Why does Rahul Gandhi always wear a white T-shirt? Here is what he has to say

7
Features

PL Varma: Soul of Chandigarh

8
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut confuses Tejashwi Yadav with Tejasvi Surya; becomes butt of jokes on social media

9
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera resigns from party, cites opposition to Ram temple visit

10
India

Public at large thinks criminal trials are ‘neither free nor fair’, laments Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate

Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate

Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians

Says Sikh community feeling unsafe after Nijjar’s killing

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year

Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC

Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC

Flags ineffective cross-examination of hostile witnesses by ...

Ignore summons by Bengal police: Governor to staff

Ignore summons by Bengal police: Governor to staff


Cities

View All

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

5.73 lakh MT wheat reaches grain markets for procurement

Fire breaks out at house on Batala Road

3-kg heroin seizure: Police get 4-day remand of drug peddlers

Three of family killed in mishap near Mehta

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

It’s Modi vs Manish Tewari in ads at PBS docking stations

Manish Tewari slams rival over promise of turning dump into football ground in 3 months

Will press the ‘reset button’ for administrative reforms: Sanjay Tandon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Polling officers train in heat wave management

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

Yadav takes charge as Delhi Congress chief

BJP highlights social media’s role in politics

Kejriwal’s arrest a bid to silence his voice, says Sunita

Ahead of elections, Capital witnesses historic rise in youth voter registration

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Man dies, wife injured in mishap

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2 sector officers face action for negligence

Polling staff apprised of election procedure

Perform duties with utmost dedication, DC to polling staff

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

3,967 appear for NEET UG in Ludhiana district

Farmers’ protest: Rail passengers continue to face inconvenience

Congress leader Bajwa challenges Bittu, camps in Ludhiana to ‘teach him a lesson’

INDIA VOTES 2024: Video of Ravneet Bittu, Warring hugging each other goes viral

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

Workshop on linguistics, phonetics, communication

Hockey player ends life by jumping into canal