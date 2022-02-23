Women voters outnumber men in 12 segments of Punjab

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, February 22

Out of 117, there are just 13 constituencies where women voters outnumbered men. Interestingly, all these segments fall in Doaba.

Going by the final poll figures of the Election Commission, 1.54 crore voters exercised their franchise in Punjab. Out of these, 81,33,930 were men and 73,35,406 were women. Thus, men-women ratio was 52.58 per cent and 47.41 per cent, respectively. Apart from that 282 transgenders also exercised their right to vote.

Out of 12 constituencies where women voters outnumbered men fall in three districts of Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar. Anandpur Sahib in Ropar district has also witnessed more women voters. On all these seats, the number of women electorate was more than men. The eleven constituencies where women voters polled more include Bholath, Shahkot, Adampur, Mukerian, Dasuya, Urmar, Sham Churasi, Chabbewal, Garhshankar, Banga, Nawanshahr, Balachaur and Anandpur Sahib.

Among all such seats, the highest difference of votes was in Bholath constituency, which has 46,781 women voters.

