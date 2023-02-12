Won't burden teachers with other work: Mann

Tribune News Service

New Delhi/Chandigarh, Feb 11

Welcoming the first batch of 36 principals, who returned after a training at Singapore, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said this paradigm shift of equipping the principals with best global teaching practices had heralded a new era of education revolution in the state.

36 principals back after training It is a red-letter day in the history of the state as these 36 principals will act as a catalyst in imparting quality education to students. Bhagwant Mann, Chief minister

Interacting with the principals after their return in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Mann said the enhanced and enriched expertise of the principals would help in grooming the future of the students. He said, “It is a red-letter day in the history of the state as these principals will act as a catalyst in imparting quality education to the students. The state government has started this programme with an aim to rejuvenate the education system in the state and ensure a bright future for the students.”

The CM said this first-of-its-kind initiative by the state government was part of the scheme for teachers’ foreign training cleared by the Cabinet. He said he was aware of the basic problems of teachers as he was the son of a teacher, adding that his government would utilise the services of teachers only for teaching and they would not be burdened with any other work.

Mann said he had received a letter from the Union Government to depute teachers for census duty but he categorically refused it and asked them to deploy educated youngsters. He said it would help in providing job opportunities to the youth.

He reiterated that teachers were nation-builders who could uplift the level of education. The state government had decided to upgrade their teaching skills by ensuring quality training to them.

The CM said as part of this guarantee, the first batch of 36 principals had gone to Singapore on February 4 for training. He said the principals, during their stay in Singapore, had participated in a seminar from February 6 to 10.