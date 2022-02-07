Nomination of Charanjit Channi as Congress CM face won't change fortunes: Opposition

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal - File photo

Tribune News Service

Patiala/ Chandigarh, February 6

The Opposition today downplayed the nomination of Charanjit Singh Channi as chief ministerial face of the Congress. They said the announcement won’t impact their poll prospects and turn round the Congress’ fortunes.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD president

Mafia has prevailed

It is shocking that the sand mafia has even prevailed over the Congress high command and foisted its candidate on the party.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said Channi’s nomination as the CM face of the Congress was a victory for the sand mafia, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the announcement will not make any difference to the fate of the party that is already doomed. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the Congress had made the mockery of the common man by choosing a person who faced allegations of links with sand mafia.

Bhagwant Mann, AAP CM face

‘Tainted’ has been chosen

The Congress’ decision has proved they wanted to rob the people of Punjab again as it has chosen a person who is tainted.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was in Patiala to campaign in favour of party candidate Harpal Juneja, said: “It is shocking but true that the sand mafia has even prevailed over the Congress high command and foisted its candidate on the party. However, the people will see through this move to strengthen loot and corruption in Punjab. They will definitely give a befitting response to the Congress on February 20.”

Union Minister for Jal Shakti and BJP incharge for Punjab, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said: “The Congress is in a state of ruins owing to misgovernance, rampant corruption and internal squabbling and not even a miracle can save it now.

Gajendra Shekhawat, Union Minister

Congress is doomed

The Congress is doomed beyond redemption and announcing someone as the CM face can never redeem the fate of the party.

“The Congress is doomed beyond redemption and announcing someone as the CM face can never redeem the fate of the party,” he said, while adding, the infighting in the party will further intensify after today’s announcement.

He said “nominating one person as the CM face is not going to wash off the party’s sins of omission and commission during all these years”.

AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann said the Congress' decision had proved they wanted to rob Punjab again as they had chosen a person who’s personality is stained. “It is inexplicable how the Congress is claiming Channi a poor Chief Minister, whose relatives drove the luxury cars and are caught with piles of money belonging to mafia and transfer-posting," said Mann.

The AAP leader said Congress and its leaders had always used poor people and Dalits for their vote bank but never thought about their upliftment. Taking a jibe on Channi's statement that he will not own any property in his name and his wife, Mann said by giving everything to his sons and nephews, Channi couldn't mislead the people of Punjab, who will see right through his lies.

#bhagwant mann #charanjit channi #sukhbir badal

