Won't displace Dalits living on panchayat land: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, June 7
Following a meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Sanjha Mazdoor Morcha, said the government has agreed to most of their demands. The Morcha said, “The government has agreed to follow the 2018 rules for auctioning panchayat land where there are provisions to give the land to the Dalits on long lease at minimum rates.”
CM Mann assured the labour outfits that the Dalits living on panchayat land won’t be displaced and their case would be considered sympathetically.
