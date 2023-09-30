Won't leave INDIA bloc, says Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 29

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today asserted that it was very much a part of the INDIA bloc and committed to it.

Answering a question about his position in the alliance amid arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said, “AAP is very much committed to the INDIA bloc, and in no circumstance is AAP breaking away from the alliance.”

Kejriwal’s response has come at a time when there is a growing friction between the Congress and AAP in the state as both are constituents of the INDIA bloc. “I don’t have details about the case about any particular person, it can only be provided by the Punjab Police. The Bhagwant Mann government is committed to ending drug abuse in the state,” Kejriwal said.

Union minister and BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri

A Divided house

Attacking the Congress and AAP, both members of INDIA bloc, over the arrest of Khaira, Union minister and BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said the emerging developments showed that the Opposition’s coalition was falling apart in Punjab

