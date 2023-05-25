Won't let govt share water, says Sukhbir

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, May 24

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal along with party workers today staged a dharna at the Canal colony after the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal claimed that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would soon take a positive decision to give 750 cusecs of additional water to Rajasthan.

Sukhbir Badal claimed that Bhagwant Mann had assured Rajasthan to provide additional water in order to forge alliance with the RLP ahead of the Vidhan Sabha poll there.

SAD chief lying :AAP AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang today said Sukhbir Badal was lying on the issue of water to defame CM Bhagwant Mann

The government would not give even a drop of extra water to Rajasthan

Kang said the AAP government was taking major decisions to save Punjab’s water and improve the condition of farmers

“Earlier, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised to construct the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal to gain a foothold in Haryana,” he said.

“We will not let one drop of water go out of Punjab, even if we lose our lives,” he said.

The former Deputy Chief Minister said most candidates of Aam Aadmi Party lost their deposits in the Assembly elections held in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka.

He said despite compromising on the interests of Punjab, AAP would meet the same fate in Rajasthan.

Sukhbir pointed out that all major decisions were being taken in Delhi and officials were being pressurised to target the Opposition leaders.

He said several AAP ministers, MLAs and party workers were allegedly involved in corrupt activities.

Former Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal always worked for the masses, but Chief Minister Mann did not spend even an hour among the people, said the Shiromani Akali Dal chief, adding that the wrong policies of the AAP government had pushed the state behind in terms of law and order, development and income.