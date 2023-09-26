Won’t lift morcha outside Punjab CM’s office: Protesters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

The Nehri Paani Prapti Sangharsh Committee, which has been demanding canal water for 70 villages in Sangrur, Malerkotla and Barnala districts, has decided not to lift their permanent ‘morcha’ outside CM Bhagwant Mann’s office at Dhuri, after talks with Water Resources Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer remained inconclusive.

The five-member delegation of the committee, led by Jarnail Singh, has also announced to go ahead with their protest on September 27.

Bhupinder Longowal of the KKU, said they only got verbal assurances from the minister, stating that they would look into their demand for construction of two distributaries and one minor from the Bathinda branch and another from the Kotla branch.

