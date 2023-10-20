Won’t share Punjab’s waters, says BJP

Chandigarh, October 19
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Thursday said the BJP would never allow even a drop of water to go out of Punjab and the party would make any sacrifice to preserve the rights and interests of every Punjabi. The BJP core committee also passed a resolution against the SYL.
Coming down heavily on AAP MP Sandeep Pathak, Jakhar said, “What could be more devastating to a true Punjabi to witness the state’s own MP diluting Punjab’s interests in this manner for political gains in other states.” Jakhar termed the November 1 PAU debate to be organised by the CM a farce. — TNS
Jakhar accepts CM’s debate challenge
“I have accepted the Chief Minister’s challenge and will not let him run away from the debate now. I will expose the true face of this government’s atrocious stand on Punjab’s waters during the debate,” state BJP president Sunil Jakhar said.
