'Won't spare those selling wheat from outside Punjab at MSP'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

The Punjab Government will take strict action against unscrupulous elements trying to sell on MSP wheat procured at lower rates from other states.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said the MSP was only for farmers and not for traders who purchased the produce of farmers for a song and sold the same in mandis here on MSP to earn handsome profits. “This is nothing but sheer organised loot of the precious government funds and taxpayers’ money,” he said.

The minister further pointed out the DGP had been asked to put up checkpoints at the state border crossings and ensure thorough checking of all trucks laden with wheat entering Punjab. “Unscrupulous elements will not be spared,” said the minister, while urging farmers, NGOs and public to assist the state government in identifying element trying to sell wheat in mandis illegally.

Underscoring the preparations for the upcoming kharif marketing season, the minister said all necessary arrangements had been made with more than 2,300 mandis fully geared up to receive farmers from April 1.

The state had received "bardana" (jute bags) in ample quantity. Robust arrangements were being made for adequate transport and labour. The minister exhorted farmers to bring dry produce to the grain market to ensure prompt purchase of their produce. "The government will buy every single grain of farmers' produce and ensure they don't face difficulty," he added.