'Won’t give proof…': Punjabi band 'The Landers' after being trolled for not visiting Sidhu Moosewala’s village

Chandigarh, June 10
Everyone has their own way of expressing grief and dealing with sorrow. Some might be vocal about it while others need time to take it all in.
While the entire music industry, actors, fans and people, nationally as well as across borders, are grieving the untimely demise of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, some people stooped to an all-time low by asking the late singer’s co-artistes whether they paid their tributes at his native village.
Recently, the youth-iconic band, ‘The Landers’, were bugged by similar questions and trolled for not attending Moosewala’s ‘antim ardas’.
Sukh Kharoud, a member of the trio band, took to Instagram to issue a statement against someone asking, “The Landers Musa pind nhi gye sir? (Did The Landers not visit the Musa village?)”
He wrote: “Eh Chakkra ch Artist Banda fass janda kyuki Artist banda sab da sajnha hunda par halaat samjan di lorh aa iss vaar...(An artiste gets stuck in such situations as he belongs to everyone but this time, there's a need to understand the situation.)"
The post further read: “Jehra Geya hai oh je othe jaake photo pavey tan v gaalan pendiya v tuc afsos mnaun gye c ya photoa paun & je photoa nhi paundey tan lok kehndey ki tuc nhi gye? Kyu nhi gye, Thonu afsos nhi? (In case those visiting the last prayers post pictures from the mourning ceremony, they get criticised for doing so while those who don't share pictures get trolled with speculation of not visiting or having any sense of loss.)"
The statement concluded as: "Ess gal da sachi jwaab ni mere kol & assi gye ya nhi gye na mein dasna te naahi saboot dena chaunda (We don't have an answer to such questions and whether we visited Musa village or not, neither do I wish to share nor will I give any proof.)"
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by assailants in Mansa district on May 29.
