Won't tolerate corrupt practices, Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla warns officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh March 23

Health and Family Welfare minister Dr Vijay Singla today said there will be zero tolerance policy towards corruption and anyone found guilty will be dealt with sternly.

The Health Minister chaired two back to back meetings of the top brass who apprised him about the status of works and facilities being provided to residents. He asked officials to be punctual so that people do not suffer due to their non-availability.

Dr Singla showed his concern over lack of Cath Lab in the government medical colleges due to which patients were forced to go to private hospitals, which charge exorbitantly.

He reviewed the functioning of Ayushman Bharat-Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana, which entitles free medical insurance and treatment at empanelled hospitals. He pointed out the shortcomings and asked officials to come up with detailed review of the scheme in the next few days.

Taking stock of the drug de-addiction programme, the Health Minister directed that functioning of OOAT clinics and de-addiction and rehabilitation centres needs to be improved. He also laid stress on streamlining ambulance service for general public.

Every govt talks about ending corruption: Badal

Lambi (Muktsar): Taking a dig at the anti-corruption helpline started by CM Bhagwant Mann, SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday said every government claimed to make sincere efforts to wipe out corruption, but the result was not seen in the recent past.

Badal said, “Even Capt Amarinder said he would end corruption and drugs within a week. Did that happen?” He welcomed the resolution to install the statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in the Vidhan Sabha complex. — TNS