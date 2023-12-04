Won't withdraw Balwant Singh Rajoana's mercy petition: SGPC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 3

The SGPC has decided not to withdraw the mercy petition given to the President of India on behalf of Balwant Singh Rajoana seeking to commute his death sentence into life imprisonment.

The SGPC executive has also appealed Rajoana to give up his declaration of undergoing hunger strike while being in Patiala jail as his mercy petition remained inconclusive for the past 11 years.

After being dejected by not getting appointment with the President of India, the SGPC has declared to intensify the struggle for Rajoana’s case and release of other Bandi Singhs (Sikh political prisoners). SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who chaired the executive body meeting today, said that a letter was written by Rajoana to the SGPC regarding the withdrawal of mercy petition in case of his capital punishment on which the various Panthic representatives had opined that the Sikh body should not withdraw the petition.

Dhami said that since no appointment was given by the President despite repeated reminders, a massive protest march has been decided to be taken out from Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib to Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on December 20, along with the support of various parties and Panthic representatives.

