Wood destroyed in Abohar fire

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 26

As much as 20 trolley-loads of wood were burnt to ashes in a fire at village Jandwala Sikhan, 46 km from here in Sangaria of Rajasthan. Four fire brigades reached the spot and brought the fire under control after about two and a half hours of effort.

Fire safety officer Jaskaran Singh, who reached from Sanjog Power Plant, said that neighbours had stacked wood in the plot of one Lovepreet Singh in Jandwala Sikhan village. The fire broke out suddenly around 3.30 am on Friday.

As soon as the information was received, firefighters from with the Sanjog Power Plant and municipal fire brigade reached the spot. Due to the intensity of the fire, fire brigades from Hanumangarh and Sadulshehar were also called. With the help of villagers, the firemen brought the fire under control at around 6 am after a lot of effort. Nearly 20 trolley-loads of wood were burnt to ashes in the fire.

Nearby houses could also have been damaged but a major incident was averted by controlling the fire in time, the fire safety officer said.

The cause of fire was yet to be ascertained.

