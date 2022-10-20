Work at Fazilka’s quarry suspended

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, October 19

Amid allegations of charging exorbitant rates, excavation of sand was today suspended at the only legal sand quarry situated at Gariba Sandar village in Jalalabad subdivision of Fazilka district.

After pressure from different quarters, the government had decided to open an old quarry in the village on October 1. The quarry is being run by the Mining Department. The government had fixed the price of sand at Rs 9.45 per cubic feet, including the GST.

Since then a large number of tractor-trailers, trucks and other vehicles, even from the neighbouring states, started thronging the quarry. Villagers said nearly 200 tractor-trailers used to be parked near the quarry day and night. The villagers also alleged that the quarry was being dug beyond the stipulated depth.

Sources said tractor-trailer operators alleged they were being charged additional Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 for “loading” sand by labourers. “As this is the only operational quarry, we had to pay the higher rates,” claimed tractor-trailer operator Mahinder Singh, adding that he had to wait for two days for his turn to load sand.

When contacted, District Mining Officer Vinod Suthar said due to the alleged tussle between some labourers and tractor-trailer owners, the operations were suspended today. He, however, claimed that none of his employees demanded money from anyone.

He assured the consumers that the department would try to resolve the issue as soon as possible. He also brushed aside the allegation of digging the sand deeper than the stipulated depth.