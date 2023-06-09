Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers' protest continues for second day

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, June 9

All work at the head office of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in Patiala lies suspended due to a protest launched by farmers on Thursday. The farmers had surrounded the office over their demands on Thursday, which continued for the second day on Friday.

The farmers associated with Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) continued the protest outside the office of the PSPCL for the second day. The entry and exit gates of the office lie blocked which has left all work at the office completely suspended.

In fact, the farmers had blocked the entry and exit gates of PSPCL on Thursday afternoon. The farmers demanded the state to provide electricity connections to farmers, to stop charging commercial charges on electricity connections taken for ancillary businesses, simplify the change of name for electricity connections and others.

The blockade left various employees including women locked inside till midnight. Later, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Patiala, Mukhwinder Singh Chhina reached the site and freed the employees.

PSPCL officials said the work at the office remained completely suspended since Friday morning as the farmers' protest continued. "They did not let anyone enter the premises," they said.

Ranbir Singh, manager, industry relations, PSPCL, said, "No one has entered the premises today due to the blockade. Already around 25 people including women enployees were locked inside on Thursday. There is a complete blockage of the office premises. We are apprising the seniors of the situation."