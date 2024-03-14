Work for upliftment of women, weaker sections, says Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Ferozepur, March 13
Governor Banwarilal Purohit today urged the people to come forward and work for the development and education of women and deprived sections of the society. He was in this border district to attend the launch ceremony of the PM-SURAJ portal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Addressing the congregation, the Governor said under the programme’ organised by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, SC and BC beneficiaries of 510 districts from across the country had been included under this scheme for loans.
He said under this programme more than one lakh budding entrepreneurs and eligible beneficiaries had been sanctioned loans at reasonable interest rates of 3.5 per cent to 9 per cent, which would help them start their own business. He said during this programme Ayushman Cards were also being distributed among sanitation workers across the country. On the occasion, e-kits and sanction letters were also distributed.
