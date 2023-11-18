Work on bridge linking Jalalabad villages with mainland begins

Fazilka, November 17
The construction of the much-awaited bridge to connect the remote village of Dhani Natha Singh with the mainland over the Sutlej began in Jalalabad subdivision of Fazilka district today.
Rs 3.49 cr fund released for project
- Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy said Rs 3.49 crore would be spent on the 23-foot-wide bridge, which would be ready in nine months
- The bridge over Sutlej river would connect village Dhani Natha Singh and four other villages with the mainland. Over 2,000 residents live in Dhani Natha Singh alone
Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy laid the foundation stone of the bridge in the presence of villagers. The construction the bridge had been a long-pending demanding of villagers, who had campaigned for it for almost seven decades.
Besides the Dhani Natha Singh villages, four other villages also lie on the other side of the mainland. Nearly 2,000 residents live in Dhani Natha Singh village alone.
Kamboj said the construction of the bridge had begun and Rs 3.49 crore would be spent on the 23-foot wide bridge, which would be ready in nine months. He added that the amount for the bridge had already been issued by the state government. Goldy thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO for their efforts.
“Thousands of residents of Dhani Natha Singh and other villages had to cross the river on wooden boats to reach the other side by putting their lives at risk,” said sarpanch Chiman Singh. He added that the long-pending demand of the villagers was finally being fulfilled today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi flags deepfake threat, cites his garba video
Says ChatGPT told to spell out hazards | Exhorts media to sp...
Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size
Maximum defaulters in projects approved by the Greater Mohal...
Will develop Punjab as hub of medical tourism: CM Bhagwant Mann
Attends centennial celebrations of Amritsar Govt Medical Col...