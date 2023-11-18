Work on bridge linking Jalalabad villages with mainland begins

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, November 17

The construction of the much-awaited bridge to connect the remote village of Dhani Natha Singh with the mainland over the Sutlej began in Jalalabad subdivision of Fazilka district today.

Rs 3.49 cr fund released for project Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy said Rs 3.49 crore would be spent on the 23-foot-wide bridge, which would be ready in nine months

The bridge over Sutlej river would connect village Dhani Natha Singh and four other villages with the mainland. Over 2,000 residents live in Dhani Natha Singh alone

Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy laid the foundation stone of the bridge in the presence of villagers. The construction the bridge had been a long-pending demanding of villagers, who had campaigned for it for almost seven decades.

Besides the Dhani Natha Singh villages, four other villages also lie on the other side of the mainland. Nearly 2,000 residents live in Dhani Natha Singh village alone.

Kamboj said the construction of the bridge had begun and Rs 3.49 crore would be spent on the 23-foot wide bridge, which would be ready in nine months. He added that the amount for the bridge had already been issued by the state government. Goldy thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO for their efforts.

“Thousands of residents of Dhani Natha Singh and other villages had to cross the river on wooden boats to reach the other side by putting their lives at risk,” said sarpanch Chiman Singh. He added that the long-pending demand of the villagers was finally being fulfilled today.

#Fazilka