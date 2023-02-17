Work on NH to begin soon

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Thursday said all permissions had been granted for the widening and reconstruction of the Malout-Muktsar National Highway. Earlier, the Forest Department’s clearance was pending for uprooting of trees. TNS

Scrap dealer, 3 others booked

Muktsar: The police have booked four persons, including Pardeep Kumar of Adarsh Nagar, a scrap dealer, after some farmers alleged that he was dealing in stolen water lifting pumps. Another accused has been identified as Pardeep Kumar of Godown Road. TNS

BSF recovers 2-kg heroin

Amritsar: The BSF has recovered two packets of narcotics weighing two kg, suspected to be heroin and lying abandoned in the farm field near Dalla Rajput village of Amritsar district. TNS

FB friend decamps with cash

Abohar: A Facebook friend of a businessman and former councillor, Laxmikant Periwal, allegedly decamped with valuables, including jewellery and cash, worth about Rs 20 lakh after a night-stay in Sriganganagar.